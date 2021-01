Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on the resignation of MP Gavin Gulia, moments after he was sworn in. Sources in the Labour Party hinted that Commissioner for Persons with Disability Oliver Scicluna will be co-opted to fill the seat.

Another story says that homes for the elderly are raising concerns about the speed of the inoculation process against the vaccine, which professionals in the sector say is slower than what they expected.

