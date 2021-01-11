Malta: MPs to discuss gender representation bill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that that parliament will debate a bill proposing a mechanism to balance gender representation in the House when it reconvenes after the Christmas recess. The bill sets a minimum of 40 percent representation for any gender.

Another story speaks with Mental Health Commissioner John Cachia who said that special measures are required during the pandemic. to safeguard the mental wellbeing of elderly people in residential homes.

