Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 95-year old woman, mauled to death inside her Msida home last year by her grandson’s pet pitbulls, was found lying motionless in a pool of blood with parts of her body missing, a court heard.

Details about the episode on that September 7 afternoon emerged as criminal proceedings began on Wednesday against André Galea, the dog owner accused of involutary homicide.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1745