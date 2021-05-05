Malta: Murdered lawyer’s widow says accused owed her husband €600,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on the compilation of evidence against the men charged with the killing of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. The lawyer’s widow told the court that accused Adrian Agius owed her husband €600,000. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-blog-murder-cases-against-agius-brothers-resume.869407

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced that the government will relax further Covid-19 measures in the coming days as the number of new infections remained stable. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/announcements-on-more-easing-of-measures-in-coming-days-chris-fearne.869464

