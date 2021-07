Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that a national embellishment campaign by public service departments has collected some 630 tonnes of waste from roads, 270 tonnes from the coast, 2,700 tonnes of algae from bays.

The paper says that nearly 350,000 travelled from Malta to Gozo for tourism purposes in 2020, a higher total than the previous two years despite the restrictions on crossings for a number of weeks.

