The Times reports on confusion at schools as some students showed up after the Christmas recess to find that teachers were on strike. Talks between the union of teachers and the government are set to continue today.

The paper follows the certification of the US Electoral College results in Congress on Thursday, officially declaring Joe Biden President-elect after winning the November election against incumbent Donald Trump.

