Malta: Neighbour countries disappointed by government’s unilateral decision of repatriation

In-Nazzjon says that the tourism authority has repatriated dozens of students learning English in Malta to Italy, Spain, Germany, and France. The paper reports that other countries are disappointed by the government’s unilateral decision.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that young people as the agents of change. In a meeting with the new University Students Council, Grech said that students need to strike the right balance between education and university life. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/20/iz-zghazagh-huma-l-agenti-ghat-tigdid-bernard-grech/

