Infrastructure Malta is planning to reconstruct the Bugibba breakwater to offer safer landing facilities and a passenger terminal, facilitating the fast ferry in the area.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Transport Minister Ian Borg. He said this would lead to the extension of Malta’s ferry transport service from Valletta, Sliema and Cottonera to St Paul’s Bay.

Source: MaltaToday

