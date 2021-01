Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd leads with the inauguration of a 110-metre breakwater in Marsaxlokk bay with an investment of €4 million. The paper says the project will shelter the fleets of fishermen moored in the bay.

The paper says that more than half of the bank loans that were placed on moratorium by the Central Bank have resumed repayments, an indication that businesses and families are starting to recover financially.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...