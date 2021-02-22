Malta: New car park proposed for Ta’ Qali

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the government has filed a planning application to convert a site in Ta’ Qali into a 500-car parking facility below a bike park. The 9,900 square meters area was previously part of an airfield.

The paper quotes a United Nations report which says that, in 2019, 20 military operatives active in Libya’s rebel campaign, were evacuated to Malta after an operation to supply General Haftar with military hardware was aborted.

