The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with newly-appointed Chamber of Commerce CEO Marthese Portelli who said that businesses need new skills based on social, emotional, and digital capabilities.

The paper speaks with the Special Envoy for trade relations with the UK, Mario Vella, who hailed the zero tariffs and quotas agreed between Britain and the EU as an achievement but warned that the situation has its challenges.

