Malta: New citizens spent an average of two weeks in the country

The Times reveals that buyers of the IIP passports scheme spent an average of 16 days in Malta during their mandatory one-year residency period. An investigation found multiple instances when applicants flew in and out within 24 hours. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/exposed-the-great-residency-sham-to-obtain-a-maltese-passport.866220

Another story says that Saudi Prince Bander Al Saud was granted a Maltese passport following a 2015 meeting with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. The Prince’s identity was kept hidden from the published list in the Government Gazette. Read More: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/passport-papers-saudi-prince-secured-secret-passport-after-muscat.866304

