L-Orizzont announces a new collective agreement for the employees of Malta Enterprise negotiated by the General Workers Union. The new agreement introduces better conditions including career development support. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/ara-ftehim-kollettiv-gdid-ghall-haddiema-tal-malta-enterprise/

The paper carries a statement by the association of catering establishments welcoming the half-day reopening of restaurants this week. Depending on the rate of Covid-19 cases, establishments will be allowed to serve dinner from May 24.

