Malta: New Covid-19 cases reach record 258 in a day

L-Orizzont quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmain Gauci who said that the rise in Covid-19 cases in recent days is the result of more rapid-testing. On Friday, there were 258 positive results, the highest number in a single day.

The paper reports that EU leaders are moving closer to a digital Covid-19 passport for vaccinated citizens allowing travel across the bloc. Malta, Spain and Cyprus are backing the move originally proposed by the Greek government.

