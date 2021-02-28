Malta: New Covid-19 cases surpass 4,300 in February

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument reports that new Covid-19 cases in February reached over 4,300 while 46 patients died from the virus. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that the surge is driven by the spread of the UK variant.

Another stor yclaims that people around Minister Justyne Caruana were annoyed by the Prime Minister’s dithering over firing junior minister Rosianne Cutajar. The Education Minister was summarily asked to step down after revelations about her husband a year ago.

