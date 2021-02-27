Malta: New Covid-19 protocols for nursing home next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the government will next week introduce new protocols for visits at homes for the elderly. Active Ageing Minister Michael Farrugia urged people to be cautious even after the administration of the vaccine.

Another report says that Magistrate Joe Mifsud reprimanded the prosecution after four of the six charges brought against the driver and company directors of a sight-seeing bus involved in a tragic accident were time-barred.

