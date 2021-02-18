Malta: New designs for Delimara boutique hotel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The paper reports on revised plans for a hotel in Delimara Bay, Marsaxlokk after original designs submitted in 2018 were withdrawn. The new boutique hotel would be lower in height but have a larger footprint, taking up more ODZ land.

The paper says that Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and two judges postponed a sitting in the case against the alleged hitmen in the Caruana Galizia murder to April. The decision came after one of the charged men dropped challenges against the prosecution.

