L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that investments in 190 private sector projects during 2020 are expected to create 1,900 new jobs. The projects range from foreign investments to expansions.

The paper publishes a statement by the General Workers Union which describes the Covid-19 vaccine as a ‘ray of light’ for workers in many industries. The union proposes a vaccination programme based on risk-assessment.

