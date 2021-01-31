Malta: New law to set limit on cash exchanges

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Sunday Times reveals that the government will propose legal amendments to cap cash transactions at €10,000 in an attempt to curb money laundering risks. The law was originally drafted in 2015 but was never passed.
Another story reports on changes to rules by Identity Malta that are preventing children from obtaining a Specific Residence Authority status through their fathers, cutting them off from basic rights such as schooling.
31st January 2021
Vatican News - The participation of European Churches in the upcoming “Conference on the Future of Europe” was the main topic of discussion of a meeting held on January 28 between an ecumenical delegation of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferenc...
31st January 2021
ROME (Reuters) - Italy has halted the sale of thousands of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday, citing Rome's commitment to restoring peace in war-ravaged Yemen and protectin...
31st January 2021
USA Today/ANSA - Lady Gaga shares her 'helplessness' concern for what is happening in the world during the pandemic.
USA Today reports Lady Gaga may be a mighty Mother Monster to her fans, but the coronavirus pandemic has left her feeling less p...
