Malta: New law to set limit on cash exchanges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that the government will propose legal amendments to cap cash transactions at €10,000 in an attempt to curb money laundering risks. The law was originally drafted in 2015 but was never passed.

Another story reports on changes to rules by Identity Malta that are preventing children from obtaining a Specific Residence Authority status through their fathers, cutting them off from basic rights such as schooling.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...