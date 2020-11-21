Malta – New Ministers for Enterprise, Education and Tourism in cabinet reshuffle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prime Minister Robert Abela has carried a cabinet reshuffle which sees Dr Miriam Dalli appointed as Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development.

Former Chief of Staff Clyde Caruana was appointed Minister of Finance. Dr Justyne Caruana was appointed Minister for Education replacing Owen Bonnici who will now be responsible for Innovation and the strategy for the period after Covid-19.

Tourism has been assigned to Clayton Bartolo, who will replace Julia Farrugia Portelli who was given the portfolio inclusion and quality of life. Dr Clifton Grima will serve as Parliamentary Secretary within Farrugia Portelli’s Ministry.

Air Malta, who was under the remit of Silvio Schembri will now fall within the portfolio of Clyde Caruana. Schembri will retain the portfolio he held with the significant change from the previous portfolio in the Ministry for the Economy being the removal of Air Malta and Malta Enterprise. On the other hand Minister Schembri takes over the Lands Authority which was part of Minister Ian Borg’s portfolio.

Aaron Farrugia retained his entire ministry, gaining Agius as parliamentary secretary for construction, finally integrating the entire planning portfolio within the environment ministry.

Silvio Parnis lost his his parliamentary secretariat for the elderly and disability sector. Analysts saw Parnis, Farrugia Portelli and Bonnici’s shifts as a ‘demotion’ in relation to the way they handled their areas during the pandemic.

EU policy expert Glenn Micallef was appointed as his head of secretariat, replacing Clyde Caruana. Micallef’s appointment is a significant change given the expertise of Micallef in EU policy matters, where he was assisting the Prime Minister in the MFF budget negotiations.

Full list of the government’s cabinet follows:

Robert Abela

Prime Minister

Chris Fearne

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health

Evarist Bartolo

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs

Michael Farrugia

Minister for the Elderly and Active Aging

Owen Bonnici

Minister for Research, Innovation and Strategy Coordination after Covid-19

José Herrera

Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government

Carmelo Abela

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister

Ian Borg

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects

Michael Falzon

Minister for Solidarity and Social Justice, the Family and the Rights of the Child

Edward Zammit Lewis

Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance

Anton Refalo

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Animal Rights

Roderick Galdes

Minister for Social Housing

Justyne Caruana

Minister for Education

Silvio Schembri

Minister for the Economy and Industry

Julia Farrugia Portelli

Minister for Inclusion and Quality of Life

Aaron Farrugia

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning

Clint Camilleri

Minister for Gozo

Byron Camilleri

Minister for the Interior, National Security and Law Enforcement

Clayton Bartolo

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection

Miriam Dalli

Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development

Clyde Caruana

Minister of Finance and Labor

These are the Parliamentary Secretaries in the Cabinet:

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds in the Office of the Prime Minister

Rosianne Cutajar

Parliamentary Secretary for Civil Rights and Reforms within the Ministry of Justice, Equality and Governance

Clifton Grima

Parliamentary Secretary for Sport, Recreation and Voluntary Organizations within the Ministry for Inclusion and Quality of Life

Chris Agius

Parliamentary Secretary for Construction in the Ministry of the Environment, Climate Change and Planning

Alex Muscat

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities within the Ministry of the Interior, National Security and Law Enforcement

Deo Debattista

Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleanliness within the Ministry of Tourism and Consumer Protection

