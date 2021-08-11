Malta: New outpatients block approved by Planning Authority

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that the Planning Authority has approved the development of a new outpatients centre at Mater Dei hospital. The €170 million investment will be built on the site of the disused helipad. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/111426/new_outpatient_block_at_mater_dei_hospital_gets_green_light

The paper says that a man is challenging his detention inside Mount Carmel hospital, seven years after he was first admitted. Nicholas Grech was believed to be the person behind a series of cat killings at the time and was declared mentally ill in 2014.

