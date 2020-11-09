Malta: New Park and Ride proposed for Gozo

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Independent reports on a Park and Ride proposal in Xewkija which would operate a bus service to and from Mġarr. The facility is expected to have charging stations for electric buses and the application was filed by the Gozo Ministry.
The paper speaks to a Planning Authority spokesperson about a recent Eurostat report showing that a tenth of people in Malta consider their dwellings too dark, the highest rate in the EU. The spokesperson said that lack of natural light is not due to lack of planning.
