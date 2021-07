Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with Assistant Police Commissioner Alexandra Mamo, the first woman appointed to the role. The Deputy Commissioner said she will carry out her function in the interests of the country.

The paper reports that a man was handed a two-month prison sentence for failing to turn up for his court hearings. He is facing accusations of skipping on his maintenance payments to his former wife and children.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro