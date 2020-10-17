Malta: New rules make masks mandatory out of home

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on new coronavirus measures requiring masks to be worn at all times outside of home, including at places of work. Police officers will start issuing fines to people breaching the new rules.

The paper follows the testimony of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry who admitted that he chatted, dined, and went on a boat trip with suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech, but said it was all ‘in good faith’.

