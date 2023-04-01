Malta News Briefing – 1 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta celebrates Freedom Day

Malta held a ceremony at the Freedom Day memorial in Vittoriosa on Friday to celebrate the 44th anniversary of Freedom Day, remembering the closure of the British military post on the islands. A guard of honor was inspected by President George Vella before he ascended the monument to place flowers. PM Robert Abela and Robert Cutajar on behalf of the Opposition, both paid floral tributes.

Isla claims Freedom Day Regatta

After an 11-year absence, Isla has reclaimed the traditional 31 March Regatta. Isla clinched the title in glorious sunshine after winning the race known as “tal-kajjikki” in the senior category and finishing off with a win in the “tal-pass b’erbgħa”. The Sengleani totaled 74 points, while their nearest rivals, Bormla, took home 40. The latter consoloed themselves with the Category B competition, while Birgu emerged victorious among the women.

Landmark decision by BA finds One guilty of unbalanced reporting

In what has been described as an historic decision, the Broadcasting Authority has upheld an impartiality complaint filed against ONE, the first time against a party-owned station. The regulator concluded that ONE was wrong to not report on an ADPD press conference about the hospital privatisation scandal and ordered the Labour-owned media station to report the ADPD statement. Traditionally, the parties complain against coverage by the national broadcaster. The Authority had long-held the view that One and Net balanced each other out and focused its efforts on PBS.

Storks shot down during Malta transit

A number of protected white storks were shot at last night while they were roosting in Żabbar and Marsaskala, BirdLife Malta said. The association wrote on social media that shots were heard after the storks were seen circling over various southern towns in Malta. BirdLife said a witness who saw two persons acting suspiciously near the scene of the shooting also alerted the police, with various Rapid Intervention Units (RIU) blocking a road and apprehending the individuals who have been questioned.

