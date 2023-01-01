Malta News Briefing – 1 January 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A Very Happy New Year to our Readers!

Morning Briefing

PM, Opposition leaders deliver New Year Messages

PM Robert Abela sought to strike an optimistic note, saying that along with economic recovery and growth, the government is committed to strengthening civil liberties, with Abela stressing on the importance of women’s rights. “Challenges are inevitable, but we have shown, time after time, that as a country we are able to address any given situation and transform challenges into opportunities,” he argued. Hinting at the abortion debate, Opposition leader Bernard Grech called for stronger efforts to safeguard families as a key foundation to building a strong society and it was on this strength that Maltese people throughout the generations have managed to overcome insurmountable challenges. He added that the PN “cannot remain passive about growing poverty, hardships faced by the most vulnerable and a drowning environmental situation”. The Times of Malta has the full details.

Two interrogated after Paola shooting

Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting incident this morning at a field close to the Addolorata cemetery. The police said that the men, aged 66 and 30, are a father and his son who live in Paola. The victim, aged 57, is also a Paola resident. The victim, who was shot in his face, is being treated at Mater Dei hospital. He reportedly suffered grievous injuries. The two men were interrogated at the Police headquarters on Saturday evening. (TVM)

Court rules against fuel trader in bid to suspend proceedings

Fuel trader Gordon Debono, his wife, Yvette and a number of companies have lost a bid to suspend criminal proceedings against them, including the seizing of their assets, until their claim related to breaches of their human rights is decided. The Times of Malta reports that in one of the last hearings of the year, Mr Justice Neville Camilleri turned down the request to suspend the proceedings, ruling that the Debonos had not satisfied the requisites for the court to issue an interim measure until their claims are decided by the constitutional court. (Times of Malta)

Government sends condolences to Vatican after Pope Benedict’s death

The Government of Malta has formally iits condolences to the Vatican State. In a statement, Government said that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI became linked to Malta after canonizing Ġorġ Preca in 2007, the first Maltese to receive sainthood. Pope Benedict XVI visited Malta in April 2010, and thereafter expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received from the people in Malta and Gozo. PM Robert Abela said he remembered fondly his own meeting with Pope Benedict XVI during his apostolic visit to Malta, and also remembers the important meetings held during this same visit, including with Maltese youths. PN leader Bernard Grech recalled Benedict’s appeal in Malta where he had called on socierty to defend the values that have been close to the heart of the local population for thousands of years. (DOI, Facebook)

