The Times says that the Libyan government is requesting Malta to release some €80 million in frozen bank deposits linked to the Gaddafi family. Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush was on a visit to Malta on Monday.

The Independent follows the testimony in court of Augustine Grixti who was the first to discover Carmel Chircop after he was shot in a garage complex in Birkirkara in 2015. Grixti said the victim was facing up and his right hand was still moving when he found him.

L-Orizzont reports on the compilation of evidence against Jamie Vella and brothers Robert and Adrian Agius in the murder case of Carmel Chircop. Witness Augustine Grixti said he heard four shots being fired, that morning, at intervals of less than a second.

In-Nazzjon says that murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio filed a Constitutional case against the government, accusing the Cabinet of abusing its power when their request for a presidential pardon was rejected.

The Independent reports that the court accepted two separate requests by Keith Schembri’s lawyer Edward Gatt allowing the chief of staff and his father to be exempted from the court sitting today. Schembri is being treated for a serious medical condition.

The Times quotes the lawyer representing Keith Schembri who informed the media on Tuesday that his client was receiving treatment at Mater Dei for a serious condition. The former chief of staff was due to attend a court hearing.

In-Nazzjon quotes Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb who backed a PN proposal for a revamp of the taxation system for companies. Xuereb said that local businesses competing with foreign investors are at a disadvantage.

L-Orizzont speaks with Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia who expects that a €20 million aid package unveiled by the government will contribute to a 2.5 per cent economic growth this year. The assistance includes the voucher scheme.

In-Nazzjon reports on a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the Cooperative of Maritime Pilots and the offices of Maritime MT. Grech said that the party wants to develop the maritime sector into one of the main economic pillars.

Postpone cannabis discussion to after election – Social partners

The discussion on cannabis reform should happen after the general election so as not to politicise the issue.

In a letter signed by the major social partners, including Malta Chamber, MEA, UHM and CMTU, they insisted that “it would be better if this White Paper is not discussed in the confrontational environment of an election, where there is danger of it becoming a political football match, and decisions could be made that may appeal to minorities with vested interests and not in the interest of society at large,” they said in a letter to both political parties in parliament.

The MEA, in a presentation to partners, also remarked about the risks of cannabis use at the work place.

More visits to the elderly allowed

As from nesxt week, the elderly will be allowed to receive three visits per week. During a media conference, Minister for the Elderly Michael Farrugia stated from Monday 17 May two relatives from the same household can visit a resident in a home for the elderly, while residents suffering from dementia can have a daily 15-minute visit.

From the following Monday, day centres will re-open with a number of measures, including social distancing. Every centre will, on a daily basis, welcome four users of the service and two staff members in order to maintain social distancing. The number of users of the service will continue to be increased after discussions and the necessary consultation with the Public Health authorities.

Former OPM chief of staff hospitalised

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is in hospital with a “serious condition”, according to his lawyer. Schembri missed a court hearing on charges of money laundering and fraud. He did not confirm whether Schembri had undergone a biopsy when asked by reporters. During the court hearing, police and officials from tax and accounting departments were asked to testify. Schembri and his business partner, Malcolm Scerri, are also being investigated by the tax compliance unit. Officials testified on Tuesday that both had made declarations of hundreds of thousands of euros after being audited by the tax compliance unit.

Covid-19 Update

Just 6 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday while no new deaths were recorded. A total of 1,600 swab tests were carried out the day before. 15 persons recovered, with the active case tally going down to 204.

