Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Marlene Farrugia proposes decriminalisation of abortion

Independent MP Marlene Farrugia has tabled a private members’ bill proposing the decriminalisation of abortion. Speaking in Parliament, Farrugia argued that she was putting forward the proposed act with the aim of ensuring that no woman is penalised for trying to safeguard their own health.

Speaking during an adjournment in the House, Farrugia put forward draft legislation to be debated by MPs in a first for Malta, the only EU country that has a total ban on abortion. “It makes absolutely no sense,” Farrugia said, “that a woman looking for self-determination, looking for medical intervention, ends up being criminalised and condemned instead of being offered help.”

Both main political parties had so far pronounced themselves against.

Repubblika drops case on appointment of judiciary

NGO Repubblika has dropped the case it had opened against the PM Robert Abela on the appointment of the judiciary in our country, after the European Court of Justice decided that the powers of the PM to choose candidates for the judiciary, chosen for their eligibility by an independent commission, do not go against EU law.

The decision by Repubblika to drop the case was made known through a note presented yesterday morning at the First Hall of the Civil Court and was signed by Dr Jason Azzopardi.

EC forecasts robust recovery for Malta if tourism sector opens safely

Malta’s economy should see a robust recovery in 2021 and 2022, provided that the tourism sector opens up safely. In its Spring Forecast, the European Commission said that the recovery is expected to be driven by a rebound in tourism-related services exports, household consumption and investment.

Covid-19 Update

Active coronavirus cases in Malta declined to below 200, and now stand at 192 after only five cases were reported on Wednesday. 17 people recovered, according to the daily report published this afternoon. 2,170 swab tests were carried out yesterday. No new deaths were reported.

CDE News