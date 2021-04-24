Malta News Briefing – 24 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Maltese citizens most confident of economic recovery

Maltese citizens are among the most optimistic regarding the country’s recovery, a Eurobarometer survey has shown.

The research survey was conducted between February and March and showed that 32% were confident of economic recovery in the coming year while 54% believed recovery will be achieved in 2023. Those surveyed believed an economic recovery before the EU average and in fact 25% the country will recover during 2022.

The study has also shown that the cost-of-living and health matters were the issues of the greatest concern for locals. Almost 90% of Maltese surveyed affirmed the EU had a high impact on assuring the country’s anti-Covid vaccine, the second highest rating following Cyprus.

The image of the EU and the trust in it have increased and are now at their highest levels in more than a decade. Almost one in two citizens trusts the European Union (49%), a 6-point increase since the Standard Eurobarometer of Summer 2020, while 46% of citizens have a positive image of the EU. In the current circumstances, Europeans identify health and the economic situation as the two top concerns at EU and national levels.

Rate of Covid-cases declines

Malta’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has continued to decline throughout the past week. During the weekly coronavirus briefing, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci revealed that he seven-day moving average of new virus cases is currently at 39, down from 50 last week.

This represents a 24 per cent week-on-week decline in average new virus cases and 30 per cent drop from the situation two weeks ago.

The number of virus patients receiving care in medical facilities currently stands at 74, data provided by Gauci showed, although the number of patient requiring intensive care remained stable. 33 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, while one patient a 93 year old woman, died. The number of active cases is now 513 after 38 persons recovered. The death toll now stands at 412.

More than 300,000 vaccine doses had been administered so far, with almost one-third being second doses, meaning 100,000 fully vaccinated persons.

Tech agreement with Italian Unversities

Tech.Mt, the University of Malta and eight Italian universities renowned in the fields of Computer Studies and Technolog have signed an agreement to establish cooperation links between them. The participating Italian Universities, ranking among the top 20 Universities, are the: Università degli Studi de Camerino, Universita’ degli Studi di Catania, Universita’ degli Studi di Ferrara, Universita’ degli Studi di Genova. Universita’ degli Studi di Milano, Universita’ degli Studi di Perugia, Universita’ del Piemonte Orientale and Universita’ degli Studi di Verona.

Minister for the Economy and Industry Silvio Schembri, who presided over the agreement said: “this cooperation agreement shall open doors to exciting opportunities for current and future tech graduates as well as the exploration and growth of digital economy and a wider spectrum through reaching a strong human resource.

CDE News

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...