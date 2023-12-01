Malta News Briefing – Friday 1 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta formally asked to take on OSCE chairmanship

Malta has been formally asked to take over the chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Foreign Minister Ian Borg revealed. The organisation found itself in the brink of collapse, with Russia objecting to earlier proposals for the Chairmanship of the post. Senior diplomats from over 50 nations convened in North Macedonia to participate in a gathering of the regional body, but some representatives chose to boycott the event citing the attendance of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (The Malta Independent)

Over 4,000 still waiting for general surgery

Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed that some 4,069 individuals are awaiting general surgery, surpassing the timeframes specified in Malta’s patient charter. Replying to parliamentary questions, Fearne added that out of those on the waiting list, 1,514 patients have received a scheduled operation date. The extensive queue raises concerns about the healthcare system’s capacity to swiftly address the surgical requirements of the growing population. The patient charter dictates a maximum wait of 12 weeks for urgent cases and up to 18 months for non-urgent ones. These waiting list figures, exceeding the charter’s benchmarks, underscore the strain on Malta’s healthcare infrastructure and the potential impact on individuals awaiting crucial surgical procedures. (Newsbook)

More than 10,000 fines for e-scooter contraventions

During the initial eight months of this year, over 10,000 violations were recorded among e-scooter riders, primarily related to inadequate parking and blocking pavements. Within the period from January to August, 4,811 citations were issued for improper parking, while 5,158 were for obstructing pedestrian walkways. Furthermore, ninety-four fines were imposed on users for engaging in risky driving behaviors, using mobile devices while riding, carrying excessive loads, and disregarding traffic signs. Additionally, sixty-one infractions were attributed to licensing concerns. This information was disclosed to parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

