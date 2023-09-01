Malta News Briefing – Friday 1 September 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

More than a quarter of dwellings are unoccupied – NSO

During the last ten years, Malta has witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of dwellings, but the latest census data indicates that only about 72.5% of these residences were occupied throughout the entire year. NSO data for 2021 reveals a total of 297,304 dwellings, showcasing a substantial increase of 32.8% since 2011 and a fourfold rise over a century. Of this total, a little more than a quarter – equivalent to 81,613 dwellings (27.5%) – remained unoccupied throughout the entire year. These unoccupied residences are categorized as secondary, seasonally utilized, or vacant dwellings. The National Statistics Office highlighted that between 2011 and 2021, the consistent growth of 7,345 new dwellings annually represents the most significant intercensal expansion documented to date. (Times of Malta)

BA calls for sensitivity on reporting suicides

The Broadcasting Authority has issued a plea to television and radio broadcasters to approach the topic of suicide with utmost sensitivity. In an official statement, the BA recognized the growing prominence of suicide as a subject of discussion. It emphasized the need for cautious treatment of this topic due to the potential far-reaching consequences that its portrayal in broadcasts could have. From a legal perspective, the BA highlighted that the mention of suicide should generally be avoided, with only rare exceptions allowed. Referring to a legal notice addressing this matter, the BA underscored the significance of withholding specific details about suicide, especially when presenting new aspects that might be imitated. The authority stressed the importance of choosing words thoughtfully when describing such incidents, as the impact of suicide extends beyond the individual who commits it, affecting those in their surroundings as well. As a result, the BA urged broadcasters to exercise extreme sensitivity in their treatment of this subject, both in language and visuals, to prevent exacerbating pain for all parties involved. (TVM)

Maltese Language Council challenges legality of Norma Saliba’s appointment

The Council for the Maltese Language, a governmental body consisting of language experts responsible for promoting the national language, is preparing to take legal action against Arts Minister Owen Bonnici for neglecting to consult the Council regarding the appointment of the new CEO. Norma Saliba, a former head of news at TVM, was directly chosen by Bonnici to serve as the CEO through a legal notice establishing the Centre for the Maltese Language, an entity under the Council. The Council argued that Bonnici’s actions violate Article 24 of the same law, which mandates prior consultation with the Council before issuing regulations. In a statement, the Ministry refuted the allegations and said it had consulted directly with the President of the National Council. (Maltatoday)

