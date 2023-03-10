Malta News Briefing – Friday 10 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government proposes extending 48-hour police detention for suspects in serious crimes

Police could seek magisterial approval to detain persons suspected of serious crimes for an additional 84 hours under a government proposal extending the 48-hour rule. The exceptional rule will apply to suspects of crimes punishable by more than 12 years’ imprisonment, according to a proposal by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard. The Minister said the proposal aims to balance the rights of suspected persons with the need to protect society. (Maltatoday)

Double-digit drop for residential property sales in Feb

The number of final deeds of sale amounted to 931 during February 2023, registering a drop of 12.8%. NSO data shows that the number of final deeds of sale of residential property in February amounted to 931, a 12.8% decrease when compared to those registered a year earlier. The value of these deeds totalled €239.0 million, 6% lower than the corresponding value recorded in February 2022. (Newsbook)

Labour ashamed of celebrating 10 years in power

Labour was ashamed of celebrating the 10th anniversary of its election to government, Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Thursday. Addressing a live broadcast, the PN leader said that Joseph Muscat and his successor Robert Abela had betrayed the people and Labour’s values, with parts of the country sold off to fraudsters and criminals. Grech said Labour had also promised that the environment would be a priority for the government, and yet it proceeded to ruin the environment. In a reaction, the Labour Party said it was the people who spoke about the positive changes which the government had brought about in the past 10 years. “The change needs to continue, building on the lot of good that was achieved and strengthening where needed,” the PL said in a statement. (Times of Malta)

