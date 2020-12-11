Malta News Briefing – Friday 11 December

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Times reports that businessman Yorgen Fenech has written to the Council of Europe requesting the suspension of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, claiming that it breaches his rights to a fair trial.

The Independent says that EU rules prohibiting nonessential travelling from outside the EU will restrict tourism from the UK from January 1. The EU says there are currently no plans to add Britain to the safe travel list.

L-Orizzont speaks to the general director of the Customs Department, Joseph Chetcuti, following the interception of more than 600 kilograms of cocaine en route from Ecuador to Libya. Chetcuti said this was the first time the department had caught drugs on this route.

In-Nazzjon says that Minister Owen Bonnici could not explain his new responsibilities when asked by the paper and said he would provide more details about the new ministry for research, innovation, and Covid-19 strategy.

The Independent quotes a statement by the Chamber of Advocates expressing ‘utter dissatisfaction’ with a bill in parliament to amend laws regulating the profession. The Chamber said the proposals will not address the most pressing needs.

The Times says that proposed amendments to the divorce law envisages a period of six to twelve months of separation before couples are eligible for divorce. Currently, couples must live apart for four years before qualifying for divorce.

L-Orizzont follows the compilation of evidence against Samir Almiri, accused of killing Victor McKeon in March before fleeing to Morocco. Investigators said that the Libyan used the victim’s credit cards after his death.

In-Nazzjon reports on the death of four Covid-19 patients between Wednesday and Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 164. The most recent victims, three women and one man, were aged between 66 and 91.

Waiting time for divorce to be reduced in new bill

Government has introduced a new bill amending the divorce law, which if backed by Parliament will see the waiting time that couples must live apart to qualify for divorce reduced to six months. Currently, the original law had set the waiting time at four years.

However, the bill distinguishes between the time periods for the submission of joint and unilateral divorce claims by people who are not legally separated.

Where the parties are already legally separated, through a court judgment or a contract, there should be no waiting period for a person to be able to file for divorce. On the other hand, when no such judgement exists, if the request is filed by both parties, there is a waiting time of six months, while if the request is filed by one party against the other, on the date of commencement of the divorce proceedings, the couple must live apart for at least one year out of the previous two years.

In a statement, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said that the changes are necessary amendments that respect the private lives of individuals and families.

Yorgen Fenech asks Council of Europe and PM to suspend public inquiry

A lawyer on Yorgen Fenech’s behalf has written a letter to various international and local entities, including the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly asking for the Public Inquiry into the Assassination of Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to be suspended, arguing that Fenech’s rights are being breached. Lawyer Juliette Galea argued that there are matters of “grave concern regarding the conduct of the independent public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

“It has failed to provide Yorgen Fenech with basic procedural and substantive safeguards consistent with the protections guaranteed under Article 6 and 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights.” Article 6 regards the right to a fair trial and Article 8 regards the right to privacy.”

Dr Galea adds that “the concept of a public inquiry was birthed as an upshot of parliamentary accountability and the findings of an inquiry should be directed towards the executive and legislative arms of the State. A public inquiry ought to have nothing to do with a judicial process seeking to establish criminal guilt.”

Covid-19 Update

The Health Department reported 106 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 128 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 1872. 2626 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 164.



