Man shot in Marsa – Malta News Briefing – Friday 11 June 2021

Updated 0700: Man shot in Marsa

According to media reports, a man died after suffering a gunshot wound in Marsa. It is understood that the incident took place in the area of the recently built bridge and on the road connecting Valletta to Marsa and Hamrun, last night. The police are looking for the aggressor. It is understood the man was certified dead at Mater Dei hospital.

Morning Briefing

Economic vision launched: Government has launched a consultation process of Malta’s Economic Vision 2021-2031 focusing on innovation and creativity, the use of digital media for productivity and competitiveness, converting education through skills development with sectoral employment, considerations of environmental issues, and the continued strengthening of the regulatory scope of business.

This was launched during a meeting by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister for the Economy and Industry Minister Silvio Schembri in which a number of discussions were held with local stakeholders. Named ‘A Future-proof Malta – a nation of courage, compassion and achievement’, the consultation document is divided into five main pillars which are:

• Sustainable economic growth to improve the quality of life;

• High quality infrastructure and investment;

• Education and employment;

• Environment;

• High standards of accounting, governance, and the rule of law.

dB project approved: The Planning Authority on Thursday approved by four votes to three db Group project in Pembroke. A Number of NGOs and residents had voiced strong opposition to the project, with objectors saying they will appeal. The €250 million project includes 12-storey hotel and two 17- and 18-storey residential towers on the former ITS site.

Covid-19 Update: Four new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, while five persons recovered. Active cases now stand at 67. 2,123 swabs were carried out the day before.