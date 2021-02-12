Malta News Briefing – Friday 12 February

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0830 – Newspaper Review

The Times reports that a 17-year-old Maltese teenager formed part of an international ring that has stolen over €100 million in cryptocurrencies from thousands of victims around the world. The cross-border investigation was coordinated by Europol.

The Independent says that police from European states including Malta busted a gang of hackers that had been targeting high-profile individuals such as celebrities and influencers using a technique known as SIM swap to capture their information.

L-Orizzont reports on a new collective agreement negotiated by the General Workers Union for employees at the Water Services Corporation. Union secretary general Josef Bugeja said the new agreement strikes a balance between work and private life.

In-Nazzjon says that the court turned down a bail request by Yorgen Fenech, arguing that the risk of the businessman escaping the island is still present. The compilation of evidence in the Caruana Galizia murder case continued on Thursday.

L-Orizzont quotes a European Commission report which forecasts a 4.5 percent growth for Malta’s economy this year, surpassing the average 3.8 percent among member states. Tourism figures are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by next year.

The Independent speaks to Opposition MP Karol Aquilina after he published a Facebook comment suggesting he ‘should be hanged’. The House member said he will not be stopped by attacks and reported the case to the police cyber unit.

In-Nazzjon covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to Birżebbuġa where he met with the commercial community. Grech said that the party will keep making proposals to support small businesses through these hard times.

Morning Briefing

MUT warns of industrial action on laptops

The MUT said that unless laptops are rolled out to teachers by next week, it will be ordering industrial action, accusing the Education Ministryof ‘infantile pique. The union said new laptops for teachers were delivered to the ministry last December but the ministry had not yet handed them to the teachers.

“This tactic of infantile pique is becoming characteristic of many of the decisions being taken by the ministry,” the union said. “This pique is leading to situations where teachers do not have the equipment they need or have to make do with equipment that is well past its date and is insufficient for current needs,” the union said.

Maltese optimistic on recovery

Malta is the only EU member state where a majority of respondents expect the situation of their national economy to get better in a year’s time. According to a survey commissioned by the European Parliament, 42% expect the national economy to get better by next year. This is double the percentage of respondents in all EU countries who think the economy in their country will improve by next year.

Only 21% of the Maltese expect the economic situation to deteriorate compared to 53% of respondents in all EU countries.

PA stops Manoel Island works

The Planning Authority has halted all construction activity on Manoel Island until a final decision is taken on the application for a master plan for the area.

In a statement, the PA said “The Planning Authority after having taken note of the appeal decision will review the application process afresh following the revision of the EIA from the part of ERA. The Authority has already communicated with ERA to start the review process of the EIA afresh. The Planning Authority will ensure that the process will remain transparent throughout.

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal last June annulled the environment impact assessment and outline development permit for the master plan when it was found that a cultural heritage report had been drawn up by the son of one of MIDI’s directors, raising conflict of interest concerns.

Covid-19 Update

151 new cases of coronavirus were reported by health authorities, with 156 persons recovering. This means that active cases drop slightly to 2,401. The cases were identified through 3,491 tests being carried out yesterday. No Covid-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, meaning the fatality tally remains unchanged at 286.

44,598 doses of the Covid-19 vaccination were given until yesterday, with just under 13,000 being second doses.

