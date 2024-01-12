Malta News Briefing – Friday 12 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta-US flights unlikely in short term – Airport CEO

The CEO of Malta Airport, Alan Borg, argued that direct flights between Malta and the United States are unlikely in the near future. Borg explained that the current numbers do not justify such a connection, highlighting the significant cost difference between operating long-haul and short-haul flights. He noted that a direct connection to the US in the short to medium term is challenging, citing the considerable operational costs associated with long-haul flights. Prime Minister Robert Abela had previously discussed the possibility of Ethiopian Airlines using Malta as a stopover for flights to the United States in February of the previous year during a visit by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. Mr Borg also revealed that passenger volumes at Malta International Airport (MIA) are forecast to reach 8 million passengers by the end of the year. (Times of Malta/The Malta Independent)

New Maltese airline off to flying start

The recently established national airline of Malta, KM Malta Airlines, has reported that its summer schedule has already garnered 250,000 bookings. KM Malta Airlines, which started operating last December after the demise of Air Malta, was quoted as saying that sale of tickets so far has been beyond the airline’s expectations and this underlines the public has accepted the line the new airline will be taking. For the coming summer season KM Malta Airlines has scheduled more than 8,500 flights to cover 17 airports in 15 different locations. (TVM)

FIAU collects less than half of fines issued in 2023

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealed in Parliament that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) collected less than half of the fines it issued last year. Responding to a query from Opposition MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, the Minister disclosed that in 2023, the FIAU issued 144 fines, totaling €3,360,814. However, by December 31, 2023, only 96 fines, amounting to €1,407,479, had been settled. Caruana explained that adjustments to FIAU-imposed fines might occur based on court decisions or appeals. (Newsbook)

