Malta News Briefing – Friday 12 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EC expects Malta to have fastest economic growth in EU in 2022

Malta’s economy should be growing by 6.2% next year, the highest rate in the EU, according to the European Commission’s Autumn Economic Forecast.

Growth is being projected at 6.2% from 5% this year. Like the government, the commission expects a sharp drop in the deficit, from the current 11.1% to 5.8%. Unemployment is expected to be 3.8%, marginally down on this year. Growth is set to peak next year when the contribution of net exports is to become positive, counting on further relaxation of international travel requirements and a strong recovery in tourism.

The report notes that the major potential downside to this forecast relates to the June 2021 decision of the Financial Action Task Force to add Malta to the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring (Grey-listing). As the economy continues to grow and economic support measures are wound down, the deficit is projected to decline to 5.8% of GDP in 2022 and 4.7% in 2023.

A full detailed of the EC report on Malta is available here.

Standards Act should not be used as a witchhunt – Zammit Lewis

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said argued that the law on standards in public life should not be used as some form of “witch hunt” against politicians. He was replying to questions by the press regarding the vote the day before which voted to adopt a report by standards commissioner George Hyzler that had found Rosianne Cutajar to be in breach of ethics over her brokerage role in a controversial property deal. Zammit Lewis said that “My track record in the standards committee speaks for itself. Yesterday, we voted to adopt the report. I reiterate that Rosianne Cutajar has paid a political price when she resigned from the Cabinet. I am also saying that the committee should not be used as a witch hunt against MPs, members of the executive or any other person that falls under the law on standards in public life. We should behave in the same way irrespective of whoever the person is.” (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update: 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday while 25 virus patients recovered, the health authorities said. 16 persons are now hospitalised.