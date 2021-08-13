Malta News Briefing – Friday 13 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mark Camilleri removed from Chairmanship of Book Council

The Executive Chairman of the National Book Council Mark Camilleri will no longer occupy this position after his contract with the entity was not renewed. In a Facebook post, Camilleri said that his contract had expired and that he was simply asked by Education Minister Justyne Caruana to hand over the keys to the Book Council’s employees. In recent months, Camilleri has spoken out against the Labour Administration on various occasions.

Malta to accept Australian Covid certificates

From today, Maltese Authorities will start accepting the Covid-19 vaccine certificate issued by Australian authorities.

This was announced by Deputy PM and Health Minister Chris Fearne. The Australian certificate is thus added to certificates issued by EU countries, the UK, Jersey and Guernsey, US, Gibraltar, Serbia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Albania and Turkey.

€3.6 million investment to convert construction machinery to more sustainable machinery

Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli announced that through an investment of €3.6million, the construction industry can invest in more sustainable and clean energy machinery. This scheme was launched back in 2020, when 69 applications were approved.

Through this scheme, successful applicants were able to invest in new sustainable machinery which produces less emissions, such as heavy-duty trucks, forklifts and excavators, amongst others. This more modern and less polluting machinery will lead to a reduction of about 51% in emissions, compared to the old machinery that these businesses had. Older machinery produced about 7,000 tonnes of CO2, while following this change, emissions will drop to 3,400 tonnes of CO2.

Covid-19 Update

51 new cases were reported on Thursday. Malta registered 118 recoveries as active cases stood at 741. 3,417 swab tests were taken. 42 Covid positive patients are currently hospitalised, four of whom are in the ITU.

