Malta News Briefing – Friday 13 October 2023

Morning Briefing

PA approves Msida Creek Project

The Planning Authority granted approval for the Msida Creek project, which includes the addition of flyovers to the Msida junction to improve traffic flow. Infrastructure Malta’s initial plans for the area faced controversy and underwent a significant redesign after consultation. The revised plans now incorporate more public open spaces, such as a spacious plaza in front of Msida parish church and a 300-metre canal, aimed at addressing historical flooding issues in the busy junction. Nevertheless, during the PA hearing, the Chamber of Architects said it had not had the opportunity to meet with the agency regarding the project, and their concerns remained unaddressed despite the redesign. The original plans had drawn criticism from the head of the Chamber of Architects for increasing infrastructure and traffic congestion in the heart of Msida. (Times of Malta)

Missing Maltese doctor found in Cape Town

Stefano Corso, a 39-year-old Maltese doctor, has been located after being the subject of a missing person report in Cape Town, South Africa. The South African Police had previously reported Corso as missing and mentioned that he was last seen around 3:30 PM the day before. The police identified Corso as a Maltese doctor participating in a seminar on the island of Paarden.

(Maltatoday)

EP to debate rule of law in Malta

The European Parliament will be debating the rule of law in Malta, marking six years since the tragic assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The European Parliament will proceed to adopt a resolution and provide specific recommendations in response to the recent scandals exposed by Maltese journalists in the preceding weeks, according to the statement by the centre-right EPP grouping. (The Malta Independent)

