Malta News Briefing – Friday 15 December 2023

Morning Briefing

HSBC to close Swatar call-centre

Staff at HSBC UK have been informed about the closure of its global call centre in Swatar, leading to an approximate loss of 200 jobs. The bank conveyed this decision on Thursday, stating that the closure is part of a broader restructuring initiative aimed at streamlining its operations. During a specially arranged meeting, approximately 200 employees of HSBC Global Services (UK) Limited Malta Branch, known locally as HSBC Swatar Contact Centre, were briefed about the company’s intended closure. It’s important to note that HSBC Global Services (UK) Limited Malta Branch operates separately from HSBC Bank Malta plc. Consequently, the bank’s operations in Malta remain unaffected by this decision. The Swatar Contact Centre specifically caters to HSBC UK Bank plc, offering customer service and conducting customer due diligence primarily for UK-based customers.

PA case officer to green light controversial Santa Luċija project

Despite facing opposition from nearly half of the town’s residents, a new apartment complex in Santa Luċija is on track for approval by the Planning Authority’s designated case officer. If given the green light, the project will encompass two levels of underground parking, featuring 35 apartments, four maisonettes, and six penthouses. This proposed development contrasts starkly with the surrounding landscape dominated by single low-lying dwellings. The appointed case officer overseeing the application has indicated that the existing trees onsite lack protective measures and has noted the inclusion of a public open space in the proposal. Both residents and the Santa Luċija local council have vehemently voiced their dissent against this development, amassing over 1,500 objections in total. (Times of Malta)

Price of milk rises again

The company behind the renowned Benna milk brand, Malta Dairy Products, has implemented a 15% price hike on its fresh milk cartons, now priced at €1.15. This increase is attributed to substantial rises in production and operational expenses. A spokesperson from the company highlighted, “Despite encountering escalating costs in supplies, raw materials, and services over the last five years, Malta Dairy Products has remained committed to upholding stable prices for its fresh milk products.” (Maltatoday)

Women’s lobby urges government to consider rape stance at EU level

The Malta Women’s Lobby urges the government to reconsider its stance on the EU Directive on Violence Against Women. Specifically, they oppose the government’s support to exclude rape from Article 5 of the directive, expressing concerns over women’s safety and access to justice. This decision, despite women’s well-documented vulnerability to gender-based violence, contradicts established European legal norms outlined in Articles 82 and 83 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The lobby strongly advocates for retaining Article 5, which introduces a consent-based definition of rape across the EU. (Newsbook)

