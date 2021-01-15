Malta News Briefing – Friday 15 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Vaccination programme picks up pace



13,275 COVID-19 jabs will have been administered in Malta by the beginning of next week, Health Minister Chris Fearne said yesterday evening. Speaking on TVM, Fearne added that the first healthcare workers will start receiving their second jabs on Sunday.

Malta is expected to receive some 750,000 jabs between Pfizer and Moderna, with deliveries every two weeks. Fearne insisted that health authorities “have the manpower, the logistics, the plans, the freezers…we are leaving nothing in the freezers except the second doses”. By the end of January, 70% of healthcare workers will have received the vaccine.

The Deputy Prime Minister refused speculation that the process is slow, arguing that across the EU, 1% of the people have been vaccinated, Malta is doing far better, with 2.7% of the population receiving their first dose by Monday, Fearne said. Malta, he said, is leading in the EU along with Denmark.

Medical associations disturbed by increase in cases

A number of Medical Specialist Associations in a statement have said that they are “disturbed and dismayed” by the resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases and called for an increase in restrictive measures.

While arguing that some people have behaved irresponsibly over the festive period, the associations added that “this was compounded by a lack of political will to restrain social mixing”. They called for measures to avoid a repeat of what happened over Christmas in the upcoming Carnival holidays. The statement added that politicians must refrain from any discourse that is unscientific and that confuses the public.

“We are nowhere near any semblance of normality and saying that we are is insulting to all front liners and to COVID victims and their families”, they said.

“We continue to get the impression that politicians are resisting to take on board the advice of experts in the field. This pandemic is far from over.”

The associations include the Malta College of Pathologists, Malta College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Malta Association of Ophthalmologists, Geriatric Medicine Society, Association of Anaesthetists, Malta, Malta Association of Dermatology and Venereology, Maltese Paediatric Association, Maltese Association of Radiologists and Nucelar Medicine Physicians, Malta Association of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, Association of Surgeons of Malta, and the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine.

