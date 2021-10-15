Malta News Briefing – Friday 15 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court rejects Govt efforts to stop teachers’ industrial action

A court has rejected Government’s authorities efforts to stop the two main teachers’ Unions, the MUT and UPE to launch an indsutrial action just before the start of the academic year. The issue had started from a last minute decision by authorities to redeploy peripatetic educators so as to plug a shortage of teachers in primary schools. The decision was given by Magistrate Neville Camilleri after submissions by lawyers representing the Ministry of Education and the MUT as well as the Union of Professional Educators. In a statement, the Nationalist Party said the Ministry of Education’s attempt at bullying teachers had backfired, wasting “precious time” to find a solution for students and teachers.

Maritime, aviation sectors to demerge from Transport Malta

The Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects has set up a working group, led by Chief Judge Emeritus Joseph Azzopardi, which will be working on the necessary changes from a legislative, administrative and industrial point of view in order to de-merge Transport Malta from being the main leading authority to three independent authorities responsible for aviation, maritime and land respectively, operating under a co-ordinated governance structure. Minister Ian Borg said that, “the government believes that the time has come for both the aviation and maritime sectors to have their respective authority, as well as land transportation. The national discussion on the metro and free public transport for everyone from next year is currently underway, and so we want to see that we have distinct authorities where the committee’s job will be to see that this is achieved. At the same time, I want to address all Transport Malta workers, so as to reassure them of their position, as I also believe that this step will be an opportunity for them to advance and progress further in their specific sectors.”

Covid-19 Update: 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, while 15 recovered. Nine virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment. One patient is in the ITU.

