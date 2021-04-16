Malta News Briefing – Friday 16 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Marsa flyover inaugurated

The Marsa flyover project was inaugurated on Thursday evening.

PM Robert Abela said that this project carried an investment of €70 million, including a seven-lane flyover, and was the result of an ambitious plan the government has for the country. Malta will be ready to start competing again in the global market once the COVID-19 pandemic was over. Abela said infrastructure projects such as this were vital for Malta’s competitive edge.

With more than 12 kilometers of new lanes running separately at three levels, it is estimated that travel time has been reduced by almost 80% and there has also been a reduction in smoke pollution. The project includes seven flyovers with the longest being 227 metres and the highest, four and a half storeys.

Doctors warn cannabis use can lead to use of other drugs

The Association of Private Family Doctors (APFD) warned that cannabis use could potentially lead to an increase in the use of other illicit drugs

The body however said that it acknowledged “the need” for the decriminalisation of possession of small quantities of cannabis for personal use but warned that legalising the use of the drug will lead to an increase in its overall consumption.

The association said cannabis use was harmful to young brains with the risk of dependence and move towards harder illicit drugs being more likely.

It proposed the setting up of a minimum age and said that the younger generation should be shielded from the risk of having cannabis more accessible through it being cultivated in homes.

New Judges Announced

Magistrates Neville Camilleri and Audrey Demicoli and lawyers Christian Falzon Scerri and Ian Spiteri Bailey are to be appointed judges after a public call for nominations. The Office of the President said in a statement on Thursday that a public call for nominations was issued in February and 29 nominations were received by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 55 new cases of coronavirus while 45 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 588. As of yesterday,259,274 vaccine doses were administered with 78,139 individuals receiving the second shot. No deaths were recorded.

