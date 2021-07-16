90% of Covid cases are unvaccinated persons / Malta News Briefing – Friday 16 July 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0840 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that Air Malta received more than 6,000 cancellations since new travel rules were announced by the government on Friday. A spokesperson for the airline said that several no-shows are being recorded every day.

The Independent covers the launch of a new economic vision by the government based on sustainable growth, infrastructure, education, environment, and governance. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the country has to be selective in its investments.

L-Orizzont quotes Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who unveiled plans to relocate oil tanking facilities in Birżebbuġa to Ħas Saptan in the coming months. Dalli described the plans as a historical moment for the residents of Birżebbuġa.

In-Nazzjon says that operators in the tourism and entertainment sectors are concerned by the surge in Covid-19 cases. Businesses are worried that they may lose investments that they made in preparation for the season.

The Independent reports that active Covid-19 cases rose to over 1,200 on Thursday. Health authorities said that seven in ten new infected patients were tourists while 90 per cent of all cases involve unvaccinated persons.

The Times reports that US fiscal authorities have launched a probe into Malta-US pension plans believed to have been used for tax evasion. A government spokesperson said Malta has taken note of the developments and is prepared to discuss them with the US.

L-Orizzont announces a new collective agreement for the employees of ST microelectronics that will raise remunerations and add new benefits. The workers were represented by the General Workers Union.

In-Nazzjon quotes a PN statement criticising the Public Broadcasting Services for refusing to abide by Broadcasting Authority orders. The party said that the national broadcaster has been seized by the government.

Morning Briefing

Air Malta hit by travel cancellations

New travel rules introduced by Government and the increasing coronavirus case load in Malta has resulted in a significant number of cancellations, with Air Malta saying that more than 6,000 flight bookings were cancelled since last Friday. This morning, the Times of Malta reports that Air Malta had received “a significant number of cancellations on the majority of its routes” for travel during July and August following the announcement of a change in travel requirements, with new bookings for the rest of the summer season stalling. According to the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, this means around 30,000 bed nights have been lost.

Swab test required for Maltese travelling to Sicily

People travelling from Malta to Sicily will be requested to present a negative swab test result, in addition to their vaccination certificate. This was announced by the President of the Region of Sicily, Nello Musumeci, who introduced such request for people travelling from Malta, Spain, Portugal and from non-European countries – India, Brazil, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Italian Ambassador to Malta told the national broadcaster that the Embassy was investigating this information with the Sicilian authorities.

Last fuel truck leaves Birzebbugia plant

After 120 years of fuel storage and activity, the 31st of March fuel plant will be closing down. On Thursday, the last fuel truck made its exit from the current plant, as now journey and filling up fuel will be made at Ħas-Saptan. This was announced by Minister for Energy, Enterprise, and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli and Enemed Executive Chairman Kevin Chircop. “With an investment of €70 million, we are moving the fuel storage from the heart of Birżebbuġa to Ħas-Saptan, where this project will officially be launched in the coming months.” The minister explained that with the closure of the 31st of March plant, Birżebbuġa will no longer welcome fuel trucks, where at least 44 trips were being made daily. Approximately, this r​esulted in 4.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, noise reduction, and less pressure on infrastructure.

Covid-19 Update

222 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, taking the active case tally to 1212. 10 persons recovered overnight. 3,629 swab tests were carried out the day before.

CDE News