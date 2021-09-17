Tax refund scheme for 250,000 persons announced / Malta News Briefing – Friday 17 September 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0845 Newspaper Review

The Independent quotes the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that Malta’s passport-selling scheme must be scrapped. She raised concerns about the effects on other EU members states.

The Times speaks with the father of the 29-year-old inmate who died in July after attempting suicide in her cell. He said that the young woman suffered abuse and bullying in prison and a scan found that she had suffered three broken ribs.

L-Orizzont says that the public will start receiving cheques from today as part of a tax refund scheme. Announcing the exercise, the Prime Minister said that more than 250,000 people are set to be eligible for a total €17 million.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that a Nationalist government would raise the VAT exemption ceiling to €60,000. Grech said that thousands of businesses are exceeding the current €30,000 limit marginally.

The Times reports on a visit by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Malta on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference, she praised the country’s green agenda submitted as part of the post-covid recovery plan.

L-Orizzont reports that the EU Commission has approved Malta’s €316 million Recovery and Resilience Plan. The funds are earmarked for reforms in digitalisation, sustainable transport, energy supply and other strategic areas.

The Independent says that the arraignment in court of John Dalli has been deferred to November. The former EU Commissioner will face charges over allegations that he tried to solicit a €60 million bribe while in office.

In-Nazzjon follows a PN press conference warning about impartiality in the news reporting of the national broadcaster. Deputy Leader David Agius said that PBS routinely features government representatives but ignores the opposition.

L-Orizzont speaks with a woman from Nevada who said that the wife of one of the American soldiers who died in a terrorist attack in Kabul last month gave birth to a girl. The source said that baby has been robbed of her father but will find the nation’s love.

Morning Briefing

Daphne Caruana Galizia made the ultimate sacrifice for democracy, says EC President

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen visited the site were Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered and met her family on Thursday afternoon. She said that Daphne Caruana Galizia made the ultimate sacrifice for democracy and said that those who speak truth to power must be protected.

Von der Leyen had earlier met Prime Minister Robert Abela. During a joint press conference, she slammed the controversial passport scheme and called for its complete termination. On the other hand, while confirming that the Commission had green-lighted Malta’s Recovery Plan, she praised the act that Malta’s plan was the greenest in the EU. “Golden passports enable people to access to the other Member States. It is of utmost importance to stop this procedure”, the President of the EU executive said. She also welcomed the Government’s commitment towards SLAPP reform and media freedom.

Manoel Island project approved



The Planning Authority Board on Thursday voted unanimously in favour of a revised masterplan and Outline Development Permit for Manoel Island. Four members of the board and the Gżira local council recused themselves following a request by objectors since they had decided on a previous application in March 2019.

The project put forward by MIDI includes300 apartments set on three clusters over 58,000sq.m, commercial facilities, a cultural centre, sports facilities and 175,000sq.m of public open spaces.

Residency Malta invests €85,000 in social robots to serve as learning companions

​​

​Residency Malta is financing a University of Malta Centre for Literacy initiative – EduRoboKids. The two-year project will study how verbal and multimodal interaction takes place between humans and robots, how children on the autism spectrum respond verbally and emotionally to robots in learning situations and what kind of problem-solving situations children have in communicating with robots. Robotic systems targeted towards people on the autism spectrum, especially children, are a growing subfield of social robotics and human-robot interaction (HRI) research. Residency Malta has allocated funds amounting to €85,000, over two years, for the research and development required for this project, which will start immediately. Three educational robots will be purchased, with the aim of assisting seven- to ten-year-old children with learning challenges, including those on the autism spectrum.

Covid-19 Update: Two men, aged 69 and 74 passed away while positive to Covid-19, health authorities said, as the death toll climbed to 452. 25 new cases were reported on Thursday, while recoveries reached 45, lowering the active case toll to 696.

