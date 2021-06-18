Malta News Briefing – Friday 18 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Government outlines economic vision

In a virtual meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD), Minister for the Economy and Industry Silvio Schembri, gave a detailed presentation of the intention behind the strategic vision to workers’ representatives and employers within the MCESD. Schembri said that the economic vision means a renewal of the labour market, and as such all mechanisms are required to work to enable workers access to the labour market. The government shall continue promoting labour market participation, worker protection and adequate education for the future labour market, with the aim that each person working 40 hours per week can live comfortably and start a family. Above all, at the centre of this economic vision is the worker, and the worker needs to be protected with the best working conditions possible which enable them to reach their maximum potential.

Covid-19 Update

An 82-year-old man became COVID-19 420th victim, despite having been vaccinated and had recovered from the virus earlier. This was announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne announced earlier today. There were no new cases today, and with eleven recoveries, active cases have gone down to 33. Fo the first time in 15 months, there are no Covid cases in hospital. Meanwhile, a survey carried out by the EU into Covid-19 vaccines shows that 78% of the Maltese believe the vaccine is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. In reply to the same question, being the belief that the vaccine is the only way to end the pandemic, the EU average is 75%.

Migrants in Maltese waters taken to Italy

A group of 86 migrants picked up by a German NGO ship, Nadir, in Malta’s search and rescue region refused to hand them over to the Libyan coastguard. The migrants were later transferred to an Italian patrol vessel which took them to Italy. The NGO said that 86 asylum seekers were in distress including an unconscious person, pregnant women and children. The NGO said that the migrants were found within the Maltese search-and-rescue zone, but Malta refused to take responsibility. The Nadir then sailed for the Italian port of Lampedusa, where the migrants were to be handed over to the Italian coast guard, said a spokesperson for the organization Resqship.

