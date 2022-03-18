Malta News Briefing – Friday 18 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Lies are Labour’s remaining weapon – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said that lies are the only weapon the Labour Party has left. “Since they started this campaign with a lie, they continued with lies and will finish it with lies, as that is the only weapon they have left.” He noted how Labour was trying create baseless allegations surrounding his property to cover the recent scandals which have seen Robert Abela involved in a property deal with Christian Borg as well as with regard to his Zejtun Villa. [The Malta Independent]

Cheques are important for recovery – Abela

Robert Abela rejected criticism about the government sending out cheques to people on the eve of an election. “Bernard Grech says sending cheques is bad governance. The help was needed now, so we gave it now,” Abela said about the timing. Since Monday, people have started receiving the annual tax refund and an additional cheque to compensate for cost of living increases. The prime minister also repeated his appeal for everyone to have their say on election day. “Pick up your vote. Everyone deserves a say in the country’s leadership”.[Times of Malta]

Food inflation hits high levels

Inflation continued to edge up in February, moving to 4.2% up from 4.1 per cent in January 2022. A monthly comparison of inflationary components shows that the largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food and non-alcoholic beverages Index, with a 1.5% increase, NSO data shows. When such analysis considers yearly differences, food tops increases by a staggering 8.4%, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (5.2%). On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Communication (-1.6%) and Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.7%).

Covid-19 Update: 304 new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight. An 84-year-old woman died, bringing the total number of deaths to 619. 50 people are in hospital, one of which is in the ITU.