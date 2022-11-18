Malta News Briefing – Friday 18 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Two of the charges against Pilatus officials now time-barred, Azzopardi claims

Two of the charges set to be faced by a number of former Pilatus Bank top officials are become time-barred, former lawyer Jason Azzopardi said. The former PN MP, who acts as Repubblika’s lawyer accused the State of “deliberately” allowing time to lapse, so that criminals avoid any sanctioning. The two crimes he claimed were time-barred are making a false declaration to a public authority and criminal association, which are both subject to a two and five-year prescription. (Times of Malta)

Investing in ESG as a tool to fight climate change – Minister Miriam Dalli at COP27

Data collected through Malta’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) portal is showing that Maltese companies who are incorporating ESG Criteria in their business model are not only contributing to the fight against climate change but are also reaping financial benefits. This data shows that companies investing in ESG Criteria have registered a 31% decrease in water consumption, 9% decrease in waste generation and 8% less in CO2 emissions. Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise Miriam Dalli announced this data whilst delivering a keynote speech during the ‘Climate Resilient Tourism in the Mediterranean’ conference during COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh. This conference focused on climate change initiatives in the Mediterranean. (DOI)

Four women deported after admitting to sex crimes

Four Colombian women will be deported after they admitted in court to participating in the running of a brothel in Gżira.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea was told how the women, whose ages range from 19 to 29, had been arrested in a raid carried out by the police Vice Squad following a covert surveillance operation. The women did not name any third parties who might be involved in the brothel’s operation, the prosecution said. (Maltatoday)

