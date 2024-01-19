Malta News Briefing – Friday 19 January 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

PA approves second interconnector project

The Planning Authority has approved the permit for the development of Interconnector 2, the second submarine electricity cable between Malta and Italy. In a statement, the Planning Authority said that “while this project may be considered a continuation or extension of the first interconnector that was commissioned in 2015, a second interconnector will facilitate the integration of large-scale indigenous renewable energy projects by providing a stable and extensive grid. The project will also cater for contingency/emergency situations such as temporary damage to the existing cable link and interruption of the LNG supply to the domestic power generation plants. The project was unanimously approved by the Board,” it said. Interconnect Malta said it is also collaborating with the Italian authorities to conclude the permitting processes of this project in Italian waters and on land in Sicily. (The Malta Independent)

Q4 cruise passengers increase

National Statistics Office figures show that 169,036 cruise passengers visited Malta between October and December 2023 – an increase of over 63% on the same period last year. The statistics office stated that almost 52% of passengers arrived in Malta from EU countries, with the major market being the Italian tourists with 19.7% of all passengers, while 9.9% were German tourists. More than 81,000 passengers arrived from the UK and the United States. The passengers arrived in Malta aboard 82 ships – an increase of 21 cruise liners compared to the same period last year. Accumulated data shows that during the past year 814,000 cruise liner passengers visited the island, representing a strong increase of over 325,000 over the previous year. (TVM)

Forensic expert testifies in New Year’s murder case

A forensic expert offered his testimony on Thursday in court, in the case against Noel Azzopardi, who stands accused of killing Eric Borg on New Year’s Day of Eric Borg. Despite maintaining his plea of innocence, Azzopardi is presently in custody as the court delves into the complexities of the case. In the Thursday court session, forensic expert Mario Scerri delivered pivotal testimony, offering insights into the severe injuries sustained by Eric Borg during the tragic incident. The victim suffered grave injuries to his back and the right side of his stomach, along with facial bruises that occurred during the fatal event. Scerri’s detailed examination of the crime scene revealed poignant details, including the discovery of two spent shotgun cartridges in proximity to Borg’s body. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group