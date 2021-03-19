Malta News Briefing – Friday 19 March 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Schembri expects to be charged shortly

Keith Schembri, former PM Joseph Muscat’s right-hand man said on Facebook that he expected to be charged with criminal activity in the coming days.

He slammed the inquiry investigating alleged kickbacks he gave to former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman as a “travesty of justice”. He said that the charges were a plot by the establishment, fronted by people related to the PN against him.

Schembri portrayed the charges as an “establishment” plot against him. Schembri said the conclusions of this inquiry would lead to the lives of many innocent people being destroyed.

Youth Policy launched

The national policy for young people between the ages of 13 and 30 has been launched with the theme, Towards 2030 – Reaching out and supporting young people. The aim of the national policy is providing support to young people to participate and contribute to political, economic, social and cultural life at both local and European level. Minister Farrugia Portelli described youths as the the link with the present with the past and the future, and listed the eight strategic objectives on which government support will be based.

Covid-19 update

The Health Department reported 243 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. 334 people recovered from the virus. The number of active cases has reached 3,034. 4,760 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 363, as Malta recorded 2 new deaths.

